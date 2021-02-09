Metalink (OTCMKTS:MTLK) Trading Up 0%

Metalink Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTLK) shares were up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.43.

About Metalink (OTCMKTS:MTLK)

Metalink Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to consider strategic alternatives, such as a possible business combination; other strategic transaction with a domestic or foreign, and private or public operating entity; a going private transaction; and voluntary liquidation. Previously, it marketed and sold DSL chipsets used by the manufacturers of telecommunications equipment.

