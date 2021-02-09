Metaverse ETP One Day Volume Reaches $1.10 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $15.29 million and $1.10 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,800.87 or 0.03894748 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00023658 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,799,623 coins and its circulating supply is 79,799,519 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

