Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) Shares Down 6.1%

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) shares dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.92. 2,816,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 6,321,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

The firm has a market cap of $20.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.05.

About Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX)

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

