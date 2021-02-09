MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,025,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,761 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of MetLife worth $48,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 12.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 6.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after purchasing an additional 85,222 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3.5% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 52,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 13.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 5.5% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 50,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

MET opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

