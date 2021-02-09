MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,636 shares during the period. MetLife makes up approximately 1.7% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.08% of MetLife worth $33,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in MetLife by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,319,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,051,000 after acquiring an additional 174,522 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in MetLife by 60.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after acquiring an additional 864,000 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in MetLife by 9.3% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 188,090 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,928,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after acquiring an additional 79,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MetLife by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,725,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,990,000 after acquiring an additional 126,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.28. 119,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

