M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 29,194 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,194 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Pembina Pipeline worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 624.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 155,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 134,205 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 154,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 43,270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Firstegy cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

