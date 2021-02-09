M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 29,431 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Teck Resources worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 43.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TECK shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

TECK stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $21.34.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

