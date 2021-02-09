M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 100.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $118,534,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 453.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 489,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,628,000 after acquiring an additional 400,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Danaher by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 762,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,277,000 after purchasing an additional 168,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock opened at $235.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.60. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

