M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Restaurant Brands International worth $10,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $113,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,702.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

QSR opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.95.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

