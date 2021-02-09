M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 159,789 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 159,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,469,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 180,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $8,519,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,368,896 shares of company stock valued at $69,134,218. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.