M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,859 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of News by 9.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in News by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in News by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of News by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 51,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of News by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NWSA opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.