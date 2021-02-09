M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,417 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in Target by 154.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 928,437 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Target by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,104,000 after purchasing an additional 434,052 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $74,218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Target by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,692,000 after purchasing an additional 321,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,943,000 after buying an additional 315,851 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.48.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $193.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.