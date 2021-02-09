M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,991 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

CGC opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

