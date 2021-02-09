M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.18 Million Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,078 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Autohome in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Autohome by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 15,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Autohome by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Autohome by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATHM. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.66.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $129.47 on Tuesday. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.17.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.91 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.78%.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

