M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,861 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Eagle Materials worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 15,968.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,371.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $3,892,060.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,424.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,276 shares of company stock worth $18,430,459 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $118.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.