M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.91 Million Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,823 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,134,000 after purchasing an additional 799,514 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 438,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,181,000 after buying an additional 402,567 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 579,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,283,000 after buying an additional 393,248 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 167.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 389,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after acquiring an additional 243,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 167.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 386,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,217,000 after acquiring an additional 241,804 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Svb Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.28.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $154.50 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $162.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.49. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

