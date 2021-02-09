M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.62 Million Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGNE opened at $369.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $382.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.13.

BGNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Maxim Group cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.16.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.82, for a total transaction of $401,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,484,839.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $21,048,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,443,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,154 shares of company stock valued at $53,368,883. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

