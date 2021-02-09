M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,754 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMO. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 39,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1712 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 40.96%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

