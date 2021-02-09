M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 23,708 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,708 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WestRock by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,103,000 after buying an additional 146,630 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 53.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,393,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WestRock by 72.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,085,000 after purchasing an additional 667,300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 98.6% in the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 951,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 472,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.