M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,294 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $197.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

