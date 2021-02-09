MGM Growth Properties (MGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE MGP opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $34.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.39.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

