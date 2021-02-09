Michael Montano Sells 2,250 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $127,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $104,017.50.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $120,375.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00.

Shares of TWTR traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.87. 25,214,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,336,258. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $60.73.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Twitter by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 121,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 32,397 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Twitter by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Twitter by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.26.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

