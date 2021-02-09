Michael S. Zuckert Sells 1,741 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.87, for a total value of $851,122.67. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,698.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $506.82. 4,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,584. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $504.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.93.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

