Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is Asset Management Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Asset Management Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 8.5% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 468,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,103,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,200 shares of company stock worth $10,563,750 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.72.

NASDAQ MU opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

