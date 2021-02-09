Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,396 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.72.

Shares of MU stock opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,103,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,200 shares of company stock worth $10,563,750 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

