MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs (NYSEARCA:MJJ) Trading Up 3.2%

MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs (NYSEARCA:MJJ)’s share price was up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.57 and last traded at $88.57. Approximately 830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.