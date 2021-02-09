MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 2,809,298 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,780,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05.

