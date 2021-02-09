MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 22.3%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price shot up 22.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,315.00 and last traded at $1,272.94. 2,303,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 1,182,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,041.00.

Several brokerages have commented on MSTR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $522.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,625.00 and a beta of 1.59.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.16, for a total value of $3,121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $220,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,350 shares of company stock worth $40,766,781. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

