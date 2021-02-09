Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 7th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAA. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $135.49 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,923,000 after acquiring an additional 120,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,393,000 after purchasing an additional 468,998 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,778,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,256,000 after buying an additional 83,862 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,724,000 after buying an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,879,000 after acquiring an additional 48,245 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

