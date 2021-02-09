Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.71

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.71 and traded as high as $85.20. Middlesex Water shares last traded at $85.20, with a volume of 89,921 shares changing hands.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,353,000 after buying an additional 46,382 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,994,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 17.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 126,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 3.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.