Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.56

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.56 and traded as high as $41.19. Miller Industries shares last traded at $40.96, with a volume of 25,395 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $467.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 476.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

