Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MIICF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.47

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MIICF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.47 and last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 48558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIICF)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.