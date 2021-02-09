MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Reaches $15.31 on Major Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $163.88 million and approximately $541,110.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $15.31 or 0.00032967 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00298621 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003747 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $833.81 or 0.01795183 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,702,400 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

