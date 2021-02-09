MINDOL (MIN) Price Up 23.1% This Week

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $60.20 million and approximately $358.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. One MINDOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.83 or 0.00283673 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00033457 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $785.93 or 0.01678426 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

MINDOL Coin Profile

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

