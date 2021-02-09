Mineral Hill Industries (CVE:MHI) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Shares of Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. (CVE:MHI) dropped 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 million and a P/E ratio of -150.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15.

About Mineral Hill Industries (CVE:MHI)

Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. focuses on real estate investment. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

