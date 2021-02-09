MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Trading Down 5.9%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s share price was down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 1,006,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 847,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.45.

About MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ)

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company provides dedicated truckload services to sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators.

