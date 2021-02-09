Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.64 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $5.25 or 0.00011228 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $171.48 million and $21.64 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00048973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00233110 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00067125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00065909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00089146 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00191671 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,678,023 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

