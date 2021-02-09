Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for about $371.20 or 0.00811852 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and $80,181.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00050554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00251992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00085325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00068748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00086068 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00064154 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 16,141 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

