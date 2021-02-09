Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be bought for about $19.18 or 0.00040636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $629,218.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 318,341 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

