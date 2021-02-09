Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Market Cap Achieves $5.97 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be bought for about $28.09 or 0.00060600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $280,489.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00050589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.65 or 0.00247373 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00086205 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00069688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00095297 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00063594 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 212,731 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

