Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $152,526.00

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. Mirrored Microsoft has a market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $152,526.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft token can currently be bought for $266.36 or 0.00576048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Microsoft alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00050879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.00248683 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00087339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00069685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00093679 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00063589 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Token Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 21,661 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance

Mirrored Microsoft Token Trading

Mirrored Microsoft can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Microsoft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Microsoft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Microsoft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.