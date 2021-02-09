Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Trading Down 7% This Week

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be purchased for $613.70 or 0.01306388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $175,456.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.64 or 0.00220628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00069044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00066361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00079391 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00193688 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 9,974 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

