Mirrored ProShares VIX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $244,484.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $244,484.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for approximately $14.99 or 0.00032083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00048973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00233110 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00067125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00065909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00089146 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00191671 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 345,456 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

