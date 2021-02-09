Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Price Tops $941.89 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $376,626.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be bought for approximately $941.89 or 0.02038228 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00049703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.73 or 0.00235299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00070530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00066885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 57% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00092498 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00062868 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,726 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

