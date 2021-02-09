Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.59 Million

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Mirrored Twitter token can currently be purchased for approximately $64.99 or 0.00138929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a total market cap of $5.59 million and $436,709.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.13 or 0.00239699 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00066877 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00060819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00078986 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00194176 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 86,048 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

