Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $69,665.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $69,665.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be bought for $42.59 or 0.00090138 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.31 or 0.00222897 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00066573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00065954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00083521 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00193693 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 131,649 tokens. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

