Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.31

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 61051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mission Produce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.00 million. Analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $507,000.

Mission Produce Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

