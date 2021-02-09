Mixin (XIN) Price Hits $175.81 on Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One Mixin token can currently be bought for $175.81 or 0.00380948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a market cap of $93.59 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,359 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Economics is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256. “

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.