MixMarvel (MIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $852,803.00

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MixMarvel has a market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $852,803.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00060297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.70 or 0.01057547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.31 or 0.05525341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00030946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00040672 BTC.

About MixMarvel

MIX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,677,000,288 coins. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

