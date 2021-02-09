MKM Partners Raises Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $205.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price raised by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential downside of 3.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $213.34 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.14 and its 200-day moving average is $177.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 121.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

